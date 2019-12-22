in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Lover” Reaches Top 10 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“Lover” enters the Top 10 on this week’s Hot AC chart.

Taylor Swift - Lover Video | Taylor Swift/UMG

The title track from Taylor Swift’s 2019 album enters the Top 10 at hot adult contemporary radio this week.

Played ~3,492 times during the December 15-21 tracking period, “Lover” rises one place to #10 on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC listing. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 153 plays.

“Lover” is the only new addition to the Top 10.

The Grammy-nominated song follows “ME!” and “You Need To Calm Down” in becoming the third Top 10 Hot AC hit from the “Lover” album.

It is also charting at pop radio, where it occupies a Top 15 position.

