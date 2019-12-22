in Music News

Ozzy Osbourne’s “Under The Graveyard” Enjoys Third Week As Active Rock Radio’s #1 Song

The Ozzy comeback single remains atop the active rock chart.

Ozzy Osbourne - Under The Graveyard / Epic

Ozzy Osbourne’s “Under The Graveyard” continues its run as active rock radio’s top song.

Played ~1,768 times during the December 15-21 tracking period, the comeback single celebrates a third week atop the Mediabase active rock airplay chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 23 plays.

Bad Wolves’ “Killing Me Slowly” holds at #2 with ~1,601 spins (+27). Up two places, Shinedown’s “Attention Attention” moves into the #3 position.

Theory of a Deadman’s “History of Violence” enjoys a two-place lift to #4, and Highly Suspect’s “16” drops one position to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

