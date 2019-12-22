Ozzy Osbourne’s “Under The Graveyard” Enjoys Third Week As Active Rock Radio’s #1 Song

Ozzy Osbourne’s “Under The Graveyard” continues its run as active rock radio’s top song.

Played ~1,768 times during the December 15-21 tracking period, the comeback single celebrates a third week atop the Mediabase active rock airplay chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 23 plays.

Bad Wolves’ “Killing Me Slowly” holds at #2 with ~1,601 spins (+27). Up two places, Shinedown’s “Attention Attention” moves into the #3 position.

Theory of a Deadman’s “History of Violence” enjoys a two-place lift to #4, and Highly Suspect’s “16” drops one position to #5.