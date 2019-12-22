in TV News

Eddie Murphy Curse Word Makes “Saturday Night Live” Broadcast

The “sh*t” came during a “Holiday Baking Championship” sketch.

Musical guest Lizzo, host Eddie Murphy, and Kenan Thompson during Promos in Studio 8H on Thursday, December 19, 2019 -- (Photo by: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC)

Making for one of the most anticipated episodes in years, the iconic Eddie Murphy returned to host this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live.”

During an early segment on the show, Murphy delivered an accidental curse word — one that aired uncensored during the initial broadcast.

As the segment — a parody of “Holiday Baking Championship” — came to a close, Eddie Murphy (in character) exclaimed “we can still win this shit.” Murphy amusingly covered his mouth in reaction to the unintentional slip, and the live crowd laughed accordingly.

Also featuring Lizzo as musical guest, the Eddie Murphy edition of “SNL” will air until 1AM ET.

