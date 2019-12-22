Ellie Kemper, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey Have “Office” Reunion On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Ellie Kemper hosts 12/23/19 Ellen with Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
The final original “Ellen DeGeneres Show” episode of the decade features a “The Office” reunion.
Ellie Kemper guest hosts the episode, welcoming Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey as interview guests. They chat about a variety of topics, including meeting famous “Office” fan Billie Eilish.
The “Office Ladies” also participate in a game of Heads Up.
In addition to Fischer and Kinsey, Monday’s “Ellen” features Idina Menzel. The episode will air this afternoon; check local listings for the start time in your market.
Ahead of the broadcast, enjoy video highlights and photos from the taping:
Ellie Kemper hosts 12/23/19 Ellen with Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
