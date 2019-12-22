in TV News

Ellie Kemper, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey Have “Office” Reunion On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Three “The Office” actresses have fun on Monday’s “Ellen.”

Ellie Kemper hosts 12/23/19 Ellen with Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

The final original “Ellen DeGeneres Show” episode of the decade features a “The Office” reunion.

Ellie Kemper guest hosts the episode, welcoming Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey as interview guests. They chat about a variety of topics, including meeting famous “Office” fan Billie Eilish.

The “Office Ladies” also participate in a game of Heads Up.

In addition to Fischer and Kinsey, Monday’s “Ellen” features Idina Menzel. The episode will air this afternoon; check local listings for the start time in your market.

Ahead of the broadcast, enjoy video highlights and photos from the taping:

Ellie Kemper hosts 12/23/19 Ellen with Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

