Ritesh Pandey & Sneh Upadhya’s “Hello Koun” Earns #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

Ritesh Pandey & Sneh Upadhya’s “Hello Koun” debuted at #21 on last week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

It soars to #1 on this week’s listing.

“Hello Koun” generated an impressive 47.3 million views during the December 13-19 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 265%.

In addition to general buzz for the song, the video is likely benefiting from a clever use of hashtags (#Video and #RapSong appear in the title).

Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” holds at #2 with 36.1 million views, while a view count of 31.7 million brings Maroon 5’s “Memories” down two spots to #3.

Rauw Alejandro & Farruko’s “Fantasias” stays at #4 with 29.3 million views. Kim Loaiza’s “No seas celoso,” the top debut, starts at #5 with 25.1 million.