Kim Loaiza’s “No seas celoso” Makes Top 5 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

Kim Loaiza’s new “No seas celoso” makes a big splash on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

The video, which received an impressive 25.1 million views during the December 13-19 tracking period, starts at #5 on this week’s chart.

“No seas celoso” ranks as the week’s top new entry — and the only song to debut inside the Top 10.

A whopping 14.1 million views — the overwhelming majority — came from Loaiza’s native Mexico. With that figure “No seas celoso” predictably debuts at #1 on the Mexican YouTube Music Videos Chart, markedly besting the 6.0 million posted by Karol G & Nicki Minaj’s #2 video “Tusa.”