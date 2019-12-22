Coldplay’s “Orphans” Remains #1 At Alternative Radio

Last week, Coldplay’s “Orphans” rose to #1 on the Mediabase alternative radio chart.

This week, it keeps that position.

“Orphans” earns as second week at #1 courtesy of its ~3,228 tracking period spins. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 48 plays.

Up one place, Absofacto’s “Dissolve” moves into the runner-up spot. “Dissolve” received ~3,029 spins during the December 15-21 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 168 plays.

Twenty One Pilots’ “The Hype” drops one spot to #3, while Meg Myers’ “Running Up That Hill” holds at #4. Also stationary, Billie Eilish’s “all the good girls go to hell” stays put at #5.