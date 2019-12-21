in Music News

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Reaches 10x Platinum Status In Australia

“Old Town Road” reaches an impressive multi-platinum tier.

Lil Nas X in Old Town Road | Columbia

One of the biggest hits of the year just reached an impressive certification milestone in Australia.

According to ARIA, Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” has been certified 10x platinum in the Land Down Under. The certification signifies at least 700,000 in Australian units.

A global phenomenon, “Old Town Road” hit #1 on the ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart. It is currently celebrating its 39th week on the listing, on which it ranks at #27.

Odds makers list “Old Town Road” as the favorite to win Record of the Year at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

lil nas xold town road

