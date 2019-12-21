in Music News

Freya Ridings’ “Castles,” Halsey’s “Graveyard” Earn Platinum Certifications In Australia

“Castles” and “Graveyard” have crossed the 70K unit threshold.

Freya Ridings in Castles | UMG

Freya Ridings’ “Castles” and Halsey’s “Graveyard” officially attained platinum status in Australia this week.

Confirmed by ARIA, the accreditations confirm 70,000 in Australian units.

Now in its twelfth week on the listing, “Castles” slips two spots to #37 on the ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart. It has gone as high as #20 during its run.

“Graveyard,” a fourteen-week chart veteran, drops five places to #42 on this week’s ARIA listing. Its peak-to-date is #24.

— Halsey also received another, even bigger certification this week; her “Without Me” hit 7x platinum status.

castlesfreya ridingsgraveyardhalsey

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

