Freya Ridings’ “Castles,” Halsey’s “Graveyard” Earn Platinum Certifications In Australia

Freya Ridings’ “Castles” and Halsey’s “Graveyard” officially attained platinum status in Australia this week.

Confirmed by ARIA, the accreditations confirm 70,000 in Australian units.

Now in its twelfth week on the listing, “Castles” slips two spots to #37 on the ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart. It has gone as high as #20 during its run.

“Graveyard,” a fourteen-week chart veteran, drops five places to #42 on this week’s ARIA listing. Its peak-to-date is #24.

— Halsey also received another, even bigger certification this week; her “Without Me” hit 7x platinum status.