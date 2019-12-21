Daughtry’s “Alive” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Following Chris’ run as The Rottweiler on FOX’s “The Masked Singer,” Daughtry released a cover of Sia’s “Alive” to digital platforms.

Saturday morning, the song reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart.

“Alive” dethroned Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” to take over the top spot. It is Daughtry’s first iTunes #1 of the decade.

“Dance Monkey” currently sits at #2 on the chart, while Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is #3. Maroon 5’s “Memories” (#4) and Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” (#5) complete the Top 5.