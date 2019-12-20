Report: Harry Styles’ “Fine Line” Dominates Sales Race, Debuts At #1 In United States

Harry Styles’ “Fine Line” unsurprisingly dominated this week’s US album sales and consumption races.

According to Hits Daily Double, Styles’ sophomore studio album sold about 386K US copies during the December 13-19 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it generated 476K in total first-week consumption.

The numbers convincingly rank as the week’s best, topping the next-best performers (Blake Shelton’s “Fully Loaded: God’s Country” for sales; the Shelton album and Roddy Ricch’s “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial” for total units) by 7x in both columns.

The numbers, moreover, obliterate those posted by Styles’ self-titled debut album (230K units, with 193K from sales).

They additionally slot “Fine Line” as 2019’s #3 debut for total units (after Taylor Swift’s “Lover” and Post Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding”) and #2 debut for sales (after “Lover”).

Due later this weekend, Billboard’s data may differ slightly from that reported by Hits. Such potential discrepancies will not, however, change the overall outcome. “Fine Line” will be a dominant #1 on the sales and consumption charts.