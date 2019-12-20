in Music News

“Perfect” Becomes Ed Sheeran’s 3rd Diamond-Certified Single In United States

Ed Sheeran scores yet another diamond certification.

Ed Sheeran & Zoey Deutch in "Perfect" | Atlantic/WMG

Global hitmaker Ed Sheeran has earned a third career diamond certification in the United States.

According to RIAA, Sheeran’s “Perfect” attained diamond (10x platinum) status on December 20, 2019. The award signifies 10 million in US units, with each equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

The RIAA solely credits Sheeran on the certification, but units from the Beyonce and Andrea Bocelli remixes do count toward the unit total. Granted, the original version amassed the lion’s share of activity.

“Perfect” hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and key radio formats during its run.

— Sheeran previously received diamond marks for “Shape Of You” and “Thinking Out Loud.”

ed sheeranperfect

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Mariah Carey Performed “All I Want For Christmas Is You” On James Corden’s “Late Late Show” (Special Look)