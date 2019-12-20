“Perfect” Becomes Ed Sheeran’s 3rd Diamond-Certified Single In United States

Global hitmaker Ed Sheeran has earned a third career diamond certification in the United States.

According to RIAA, Sheeran’s “Perfect” attained diamond (10x platinum) status on December 20, 2019. The award signifies 10 million in US units, with each equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

The RIAA solely credits Sheeran on the certification, but units from the Beyonce and Andrea Bocelli remixes do count toward the unit total. Granted, the original version amassed the lion’s share of activity.

“Perfect” hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and key radio formats during its run.

— Sheeran previously received diamond marks for “Shape Of You” and “Thinking Out Loud.”