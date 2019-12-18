in TV News

Jake Hoot Named Winner Of “The Voice” Season 17, Gives Kelly Clarkson 3rd Victory In 4 Seasons

Jake Hoot received the good news during Tuesday’s finale.

Jake Hoot and Kelly Clarkson at The Voice Finale - (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)

For the third time in four seasons, a member of Team Kelly Clarkson won “The Voice.”

News came at the end of Tuesday’s finale that Jake Hoot won the seventeenth season of the show. Hoot had spent much of the live period as a frontrunner, routinely receiving strong marks for his performances and faring well on Apple Music and iTunes.

Team Blake Shelton’s Ricky Duran took second place, while Team John Legend’s Katie Kadan grabbed third. Team Gwen Stefani’s Rose Short took fourth place this year.

Team Kelly members previously won in seasons fourteen (Brynn Cartelli) and fifteen (Chevel Shepherd). Maelyn of Team John broke her streak with a victory in season sixteen.

