First Look: Dua Lipa Appears For Interview On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Music star Dua Lipa will be making back-to-back appearances on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
She kicks off her two-night visit with an interview on Wednesday’s episode. In addition to covering other topics, the conversation will surely keep anticipation alive for her new album “Future Nostalgia.”
