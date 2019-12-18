in TV News

First Look: Dua Lipa Appears For Interview On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Dua Lipa will be a guest on back-to-back episodes.

Singer Dua Lipa during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on December 18, 2019 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Music star Dua Lipa will be making back-to-back appearances on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

She kicks off her two-night visit with an interview on Wednesday’s episode. In addition to covering other topics, the conversation will surely keep anticipation alive for her new album “Future Nostalgia.”

Along with the Dua Lipa appearance, Wednesday’s “Fallon” features a chat with “Mad About You” stars Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt, a performance by James Blake, and separate segments involving Ryan Reynolds and cast members from “Cats.”

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1178 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Dua Lipa during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on December 18, 2019 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1178 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Dua Lipa during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on December 18, 2019 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1178 — Pictured: Musical guest James Blake performs on December 18, 2019 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1178 — Pictured: Musical guest James Blake performs on December 18, 2019 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1178 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Paul Reiser and actress Helen Hunt during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on December 18, 2019 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

dua lipajimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

“Cats” Stars, Ryan Reynolds Appear In “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Segments

Goody Grace & Blink-182’s “Scumbag” Scoring Airplay Ahead Of Alternative Radio Impact