First Look: Dua Lipa Appears For Interview On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Music star Dua Lipa will be making back-to-back appearances on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

She kicks off her two-night visit with an interview on Wednesday’s episode. In addition to covering other topics, the conversation will surely keep anticipation alive for her new album “Future Nostalgia.”

Along with the Dua Lipa appearance, Wednesday’s “Fallon” features a chat with “Mad About You” stars Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt, a performance by James Blake, and separate segments involving Ryan Reynolds and cast members from “Cats.”

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow: