“Cats” Stars, Ryan Reynolds Appear In “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Segments

A video of the “Cats” segment is already available.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1178 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jason Derulo, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Host Jimmy Fallon, Francesca Hayward, and James Corden during "Cats 'Memory' Remix" on December 18, 2019 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

In addition to four in-studio guests, Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features pre-produced segments involving other high-profile celebrities.

One, which is already available on YouTube, finds key cast members from “Cats” (Taylor Swift, Jason Derulo, Jennifer Hudson, Francesca Hayward and James Corden) joining Fallon and The Roots to remix “Memory” with classroom instruments.

The other finds Ryan Reynolds, one of last week’s key guests, appearing in a segment built around a candle commercial.

Photos from both bits follow, as does a video of the “Cats” segment.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1178 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and actor Ryan Reynolds during the “Candle Commercial” sketch on December 18, 2019 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

