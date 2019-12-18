“Cats” Stars, Ryan Reynolds Appear In “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Segments

In addition to four in-studio guests, Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features pre-produced segments involving other high-profile celebrities.

One, which is already available on YouTube, finds key cast members from “Cats” (Taylor Swift, Jason Derulo, Jennifer Hudson, Francesca Hayward and James Corden) joining Fallon and The Roots to remix “Memory” with classroom instruments.

The other finds Ryan Reynolds, one of last week’s key guests, appearing in a segment built around a candle commercial.

Photos from both bits follow, as does a video of the “Cats” segment.