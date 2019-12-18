Ally Brooke’s “No Good” Receiving Pop Radio Airplay; SiriusXM Venus, Radio Disney Leading The Way

Given that radio is entering its late-year holding pattern, accurate forecasts about the song’s prospects will be difficult until January.

It is, however, worth noting that Ally Brooke’s “No Good” has been attracting early attention at pop radio.

According to Mediabase, SiriusXM Venus and Radio Disney have been providing ample support in recent days. The former played “No Good” a whopping 73 times between December 11-17, while the latter offered 24 spins.

Other early leaders include San Antonio’s Energy 94.1 (13 spins), Miami’s Power 96.5 (10 spins) and Music Choice’s Top 40 station (7 spins).

Ally Brooke has charted at pop radio with two solo offerings — her debut solo single “Low Key” and follow-up “Lips Don’t Lie.”