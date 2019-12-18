in Music News

Ally Brooke’s “No Good” Receiving Pop Radio Airplay; SiriusXM Venus, Radio Disney Leading The Way

Ally Brooke’s latest track is receiving some late-year airplay.

Ally Brooke by Sara Kurita/New Milani Group, courtesy of Atlantic Records

Given that radio is entering its late-year holding pattern, accurate forecasts about the song’s prospects will be difficult until January.

It is, however, worth noting that Ally Brooke’s “No Good” has been attracting early attention at pop radio.

According to Mediabase, SiriusXM Venus and Radio Disney have been providing ample support in recent days. The former played “No Good” a whopping 73 times between December 11-17, while the latter offered 24 spins.

Other early leaders include San Antonio’s Energy 94.1 (13 spins), Miami’s Power 96.5 (10 spins) and Music Choice’s Top 40 station (7 spins).

Ally Brooke has charted at pop radio with two solo offerings — her debut solo single “Low Key” and follow-up “Lips Don’t Lie.”

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

