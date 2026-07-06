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Chloe Taylor, Ambar Driscoll, Indigo Oord, Aminata Belli, Alice Johnson Celebrate “The Odyssey” At UK Premiere

Plenty of high-profile creators were in attendance at Monday’s event.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Chloe Taylor attends 'The Odyssey' London Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 06, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Along with the high-profile and highly glamorous principal cast members, the UK premiere of “The Odyssey” played host to dozens of noteworthy creators and up-and-coming entertainment personalities.

That list included Chloe Taylor, Ambar Driscoll, Indigo Oord, Aminata Belli, and Alice Johnson. All showcased their own unique fashion flairs at Monday’s event in Leicester Square.

They were part of the first major premiere for Christopher Nolan’s eagerly anticipated adaptation, which opens wide on July 17.

Photos of the aforementioned notables at the premiere follow, courtesy of Universal Pictures.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 06: Aminata Belli attends ‘The Odyssey’ London Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 06, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 06: Alice Johnson attends ‘The Odyssey’ London Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 06, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 06: Indigo Oord attends ‘The Odyssey’ London Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 06, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 06: Ambar Driscoll attends ‘The Odyssey’ London Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 06, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 06: Chloe Taylor attends ‘The Odyssey’ London Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 06, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Alice johnsonambar DriscollAminata BelliChloe taylorIndigo Oordthe odyssey

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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