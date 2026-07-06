Chloe Taylor, Ambar Driscoll, Indigo Oord, Aminata Belli, Alice Johnson Celebrate “The Odyssey” At UK Premiere

Along with the high-profile and highly glamorous principal cast members, the UK premiere of “The Odyssey” played host to dozens of noteworthy creators and up-and-coming entertainment personalities.

That list included Chloe Taylor, Ambar Driscoll, Indigo Oord, Aminata Belli, and Alice Johnson. All showcased their own unique fashion flairs at Monday’s event in Leicester Square.

They were part of the first major premiere for Christopher Nolan’s eagerly anticipated adaptation, which opens wide on July 17.

Photos of the aforementioned notables at the premiere follow, courtesy of Universal Pictures.