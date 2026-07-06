Anika Torgerson, Anastasiia Fleming, Viviane Lee, Noelle Hear, More Celebrated July 4th With NYLON At Surf Lodge

NYLON was back at Surf Lodge for its annual July 4th residency, and the event represented a major draw for those celebrating Independence Day in the Hamptons.

As Murda Beatz, Hugel, Snoop Dogg, and Carlita took the stage, dozens of high-profile and up-and-coming names from the worlds of entertainment, sports, fashion, and social media helped ring in America’s 250th birthday.

Among those present at NYLON Fourth of July Residency at The Surf Lodge Presented By Starbucks Coffee Company were Anika Torgerson, Gigi Burk, Victoria Kloe, Anastasiia Fleming, Julia Murray, Viviane Lee, Noelle Hear, Bella Monroe, and Amanda Haffner.

In addition to good company and good music, the three-day residency featured brand activations from Neutrogena, Too Faced, and Saratoga Spring Water. Event partner Starbucks fueled the weekend with exclusive drinks and merch.

Photos follow, courtesy of NYLON.