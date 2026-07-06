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Anika Torgerson, Anastasiia Fleming, Viviane Lee, Noelle Hear, More Celebrated July 4th With NYLON At Surf Lodge

Up-and-coming faces in social, modeling, and entertainment headed to Surf Lodge for NYLON’s annual residency.

Victoria Kloe, Gigi Burk, Anika Torgerson | NYLON 4th of July Residency Presented by Starbucks Coffee Company at The Surf Lodge | Photo by Kevon Czopek/BFA for NYLON

NYLON was back at Surf Lodge for its annual July 4th residency, and the event represented a major draw for those celebrating Independence Day in the Hamptons.

As Murda Beatz, Hugel, Snoop Dogg, and Carlita took the stage, dozens of high-profile and up-and-coming names from the worlds of entertainment, sports, fashion, and social media helped ring in America’s 250th birthday.

Among those present at NYLON Fourth of July Residency at The Surf Lodge Presented By Starbucks Coffee Company were Anika Torgerson, Gigi Burk, Victoria Kloe, Anastasiia Fleming, Julia Murray, Viviane Lee, Noelle Hear, Bella Monroe, and Amanda Haffner.

In addition to good company and good music, the three-day residency featured brand activations from Neutrogena, Too Faced, and Saratoga Spring Water. Event partner Starbucks fueled the weekend with exclusive drinks and merch.

Photos follow, courtesy of NYLON.

Anika Torgerson, Gigi Burk | NYLON 4th of July Residency Presented by Starbucks Coffee Company at The Surf Lodge | Photo by Zach Hilty/BFA for NYLON
Victoria Kloe, Gigi Burk, Anika Torgerson | NYLON 4th of July Residency Presented by Starbucks Coffee Company at The Surf Lodge | Photo by Kevon Czopek/BFA for NYLON
Julia Murray, Viviane Lee, Anastasiia Fleming | NYLON 4th of July Residency Presented by Starbucks Coffee Company at The Surf Lodge | Photo by David Benthal/BFA for NYLON
Noelle Hear | NYLON 4th of July Residency Presented by Starbucks Coffee Company at The Surf Lodge | Photo by Zach Hilty/BFA for NYLON
Bella Monroe, Amanda Haffner | NYLON 4th of July Residency Presented by Starbucks Coffee Company at The Surf Lodge | Photo by Zach Hilty/BFA for NYLON

Amanda haffnerAnastasiia FlemingAnika torgersonbella MonroeJulia MurrayNoelle hearnylonVictoria kloeViviane Lee

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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