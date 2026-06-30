MUNA Talks Representation, Tour Prep, More In New Playboy Interview (Highlights)

Currently supporting their fourth album “Dancing On The Wall,” the members of MUNA took part in an exclusive interview for Playboy.

The interview finds Katie Gavin, Naomi McPherson, and Josette Maskin discussing the group’s evolution, while highlighting their takes on representation.

The feature also touches on tour preparation, with Gravin noting, “Naomi and Jo are bodybuilding. I’m booty-building, If I’m shaking ass onstage, I want it to be a powerful ass shaking.”

Entitled “Gets So Hot,” the tour formally kicks off in Phoenix, Arizona on September 17.

Interview highlights and photos from the story follow, courtesy of Playboy and The Lede Company. The full story is available to Playboy Members here.