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Travis Scott, Quavo, Allina Ai, Lameka Fox, More Celebrate Pacha Pre-Opening, Knicks Win At “Unlocked”

Curated by Rampa & Friends, the event took place in Brooklyn Saturday.

From Ibiza to Brooklyn: Pacha New York's Pre-Opening Weekend with Rampa & Friends (June 13) | Travis Scott, Quavo | Photo by Matteo Prandoni/BFA for Pacha

As the New York Knicks were securing their first NBA Championship in 53 years, high-profile entertainers and tastemakers were celebrating the evening in style.

They were in attendance at “Unlocked,” a Rampa & Friends-curated experience celebrating the pre-opening of Pacha New York in Brooklyn.

Featuring a Rampa B2B Prospa DJ experience, the event featured appearances by high-profile music names like Travis Scott and Quavo, as well as stunning models and influencers like Allina Ai, Lameka Fox, Nuria Oliu, Victoria Kloe, Cata Freer, Darya Malevych, Ashley Campuzano, Chloe Veitch, and more.

Music at the high-profile occasion, which included a screening of the Knicks’ big win, also came from Danny Tenaglia, Joe Claussell B2B François K, Kim Ann Foxman B2B Nomi Ruiz, Cosmo B2B Donis, Jadalareign B2B Analog Soul, and Eli Escobar B2B Jubilee.

“Unlocked” precedes the “UNBLOCKED” party Sunday night, and the club’s formal opening starting Friday, June 19.

Photos from the event follow, courtesy of Pacha.

From Ibiza to Brooklyn: Pacha New York’s Pre-Opening Weekend with Rampa & Friends (June 13) | Allina Ai | Photo by Matteo Prandoni/BFA for Pacha
From Ibiza to Brooklyn: Pacha New York’s Pre-Opening Weekend with Rampa & Friends (June 13) | Allina Ai | Photo by Matteo Prandoni/BFA for Pacha
From Ibiza to Brooklyn: Pacha New York’s Pre-Opening Weekend with Rampa & Friends (June 13) | Lameka Fox | Photo by Matteo Prandoni/BFA for Pacha
From Ibiza to Brooklyn: Pacha New York’s Pre-Opening Weekend with Rampa & Friends (June 13) | Cata Freer, Darya Malevych, Nuria Oliu | Photo by Matteo Prandoni/BFA for Pacha
From Ibiza to Brooklyn: Pacha New York’s Pre-Opening Weekend with Rampa & Friends (June 13) | Ashley Campuzano, Chloe Veitch | Photo by Matteo Prandoni/BFA for Pacha
From Ibiza to Brooklyn: Pacha New York’s Pre-Opening Weekend with Rampa & Friends (June 13) | Victoria Kloe, Macy Breen | Photo by Matteo Prandoni/BFA for Pacha
From Ibiza to Brooklyn: Pacha New York’s Pre-Opening Weekend with Rampa & Friends (June 13) | Photo by Matteo Prandoni/BFA for Pacha
From Ibiza to Brooklyn: Pacha New York’s Pre-Opening Weekend with Rampa & Friends (June 13) | Rampa, Travis Scott | Photo by Matteo Prandoni/BFA for Pacha
From Ibiza to Brooklyn: Pacha New York’s Pre-Opening Weekend with Rampa & Friends (June 13) | Travis Scott, Quavo | Photo by Matteo Prandoni/BFA for Pacha

allina aiLameka FoxpachaquavorampaTravis Scott

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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