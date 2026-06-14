Travis Scott, Quavo, Allina Ai, Lameka Fox, More Celebrate Pacha Pre-Opening, Knicks Win At “Unlocked”

As the New York Knicks were securing their first NBA Championship in 53 years, high-profile entertainers and tastemakers were celebrating the evening in style.

They were in attendance at “Unlocked,” a Rampa & Friends-curated experience celebrating the pre-opening of Pacha New York in Brooklyn.

Featuring a Rampa B2B Prospa DJ experience, the event featured appearances by high-profile music names like Travis Scott and Quavo, as well as stunning models and influencers like Allina Ai, Lameka Fox, Nuria Oliu, Victoria Kloe, Cata Freer, Darya Malevych, Ashley Campuzano, Chloe Veitch, and more.

Music at the high-profile occasion, which included a screening of the Knicks’ big win, also came from Danny Tenaglia, Joe Claussell B2B François K, Kim Ann Foxman B2B Nomi Ruiz, Cosmo B2B Donis, Jadalareign B2B Analog Soul, and Eli Escobar B2B Jubilee.

“Unlocked” precedes the “UNBLOCKED” party Sunday night, and the club’s formal opening starting Friday, June 19.

Photos from the event follow, courtesy of Pacha.