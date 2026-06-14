Ella Langley’s “Be Her” Officially Earns #1 On Mediabase Country Radio Chart

Already the #1 song on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, Ella Langley’s “Be Her” this week reaches the top of the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Be Her” seizes the #1 spot from Riley Green’s “Change My Mind.”

Along with ruling for chart points, “Be Her” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the June 7-13 tracking period.

Josh Ross’ “Hate How You Look” improves a level to #2, Jason Aldean’s “Don’t Tell On Me” rises a spot to #3, Morgan Wallen’s “Don’t We” lifts up a place to #4, and Megan Moroney’s “Beautiful Things” ascends two positions to #5.

The aforementioned “Change My Mind” drops to #6.