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Ella Langley’s “Be Her” Officially Earns #1 On Mediabase Country Radio Chart

The song solidifies its status as a dominant hit.

Ella Langley - Be Her video screenshot | Sawgod/Columbia

Already the #1 song on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, Ella Langley’s “Be Her” this week reaches the top of the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Be Her” seizes the #1 spot from Riley Green’s “Change My Mind.”

Along with ruling for chart points, “Be Her” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the June 7-13 tracking period.

Josh Ross’ “Hate How You Look” improves a level to #2, Jason Aldean’s “Don’t Tell On Me” rises a spot to #3, Morgan Wallen’s “Don’t We” lifts up a place to #4, and Megan Moroney’s “Beautiful Things” ascends two positions to #5.

The aforementioned “Change My Mind” drops to #6.

be herElla langleyjason aldeanjosh rossMegan moroneymorgan wallenriley green

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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