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Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” Earns 6th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

Olivia Dean’s single remains the leader at Hot AC.

Olivia Dean - So Easy To Fall In Love video screenshot | Island

Although it cedes its pop radio crown after a long reign, Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” remains the leader at hot adult contemporary.

Played ~5,140 times during the June 7-13 tracking period, “So Easy” registers a sixth week at #1 on the Mediabase Hot AC chart. The count trails last week’s mark by 219 but keeps the song atop the pack.

Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” spends another week as the Hot AC format’s #2 song, and sombr’s “homewrecker” stays put in the #3 position.

Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” (#4) and HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (#5) also match last week’s positions.

Alex warrenBruno MarsHUNTR/XOlivia deanso easyso easy (to fall in love)sombr

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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