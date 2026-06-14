Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” Earns 6th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

Although it cedes its pop radio crown after a long reign, Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” remains the leader at hot adult contemporary.

Played ~5,140 times during the June 7-13 tracking period, “So Easy” registers a sixth week at #1 on the Mediabase Hot AC chart. The count trails last week’s mark by 219 but keeps the song atop the pack.

Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” spends another week as the Hot AC format’s #2 song, and sombr’s “homewrecker” stays put in the #3 position.

Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” (#4) and HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (#5) also match last week’s positions.