Weezer & Best Coast’s “Go Away” Reaches #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

Nearly eleven years after its release, Weezer & Best Coast’s “Go Away” reaches #1 on the Mediabase alternative radio chart.

The song, which first appeared on Weezer’s “Everything Will Be Alright In The End,” received a resurgence of interest earlier this year. While becoming the band’s top song on Spotify, the collaboration also began climbing the alternative radio listing.

This week, it rises one place to #1 courtesy of the ~2,326 spins it received during the June 7-13 tracking period (+112).

Up one place, Dexter & The Moonrocks’ “Freakin’ Out” earns #2. Sublime’s “Until The Sun Explodes” drops from #1 to #3, Muse’s “Be With You” holds at #4, and In Color’s “Headlights” stays at #5.