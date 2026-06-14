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Weezer & Best Coast’s “Go Away” Reaches #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

The revived song cruises to #1.

Weezer and Best Coast - Go Away video screenshot | Republic/Crush

Nearly eleven years after its release, Weezer & Best Coast’s “Go Away” reaches #1 on the Mediabase alternative radio chart.

The song, which first appeared on Weezer’s “Everything Will Be Alright In The End,” received a resurgence of interest earlier this year. While becoming the band’s top song on Spotify, the collaboration also began climbing the alternative radio listing.

This week, it rises one place to #1 courtesy of the ~2,326 spins it received during the June 7-13 tracking period (+112).

Up one place, Dexter & The Moonrocks’ “Freakin’ Out” earns #2. Sublime’s “Until The Sun Explodes” drops from #1 to #3, Muse’s “Be With You” holds at #4, and In Color’s “Headlights” stays at #5.

best coastdexter & the moonrocksgo awayin colormusesublimeweezer

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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