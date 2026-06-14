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Don Toliver’s “E85” Earns #1 On This Week’s Rhythmic Radio Chart

“E85” ascends to #1 at rhythmic.

Don Toliver - E85 video screenshot | Cactus Jack/Atlantic

Don Toliver’s “E85” makes a milestone move on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart, rising one place to #1.

The hit single received ~5,539 spins during the June 7-13 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 494 plays.

Bossman Dlow’s “Motion Party” concurrently rises a level to rank as the runner-up on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart. Chris Brown’s “Obvious” concurrently falls two places to #3.

Kehlani’s “Folded” spends another week as rhythmic radio’s #4 song, and Drake’s “Janice STFU” soars seven places to #5 on the listing.

bossman dlowChris Browndon toliverDrakee85kehlani

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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