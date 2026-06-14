Don Toliver’s “E85” Earns #1 On This Week’s Rhythmic Radio Chart

Don Toliver’s “E85” makes a milestone move on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart, rising one place to #1.
The hit single received ~5,539 spins during the June 7-13 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 494 plays.
Bossman Dlow’s “Motion Party” concurrently rises a level to rank as the runner-up on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart. Chris Brown’s “Obvious” concurrently falls two places to #3.
Kehlani’s “Folded” spends another week as rhythmic radio’s #4 song, and Drake’s “Janice STFU” soars seven places to #5 on the listing.