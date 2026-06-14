Tiesto & Brieanna Grace’s “Beautiful Places” Reaches #1 On Dance Radio Chart

Tiesto & Brieanna Grace’s “Beautiful Places” reaches the most beautiful place on this week’s Medaibase dance radio chart: #1.
Up one place from last week’s ranking, “Beautiful Places” earns #1 thanks to the ~525 spins it received during the June 7-13 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 14.
A four-place rise brings Meduza’s “Don’t Wanna Go Home” into the #2 position, while Kygo’s “Save My Love (featuring Khalid & Gryffin)” drops two levels to #3.
Loud Luxury & Sadboi’s “OUT LATE.” drops a spot to #4 on this week’s chart, and Calvin Harris & Jazzy’s “Satisfy” rockets seven places to #5.