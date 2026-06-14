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Tiesto & Brieanna Grace’s “Beautiful Places” Reaches #1 On Dance Radio Chart

The collaboration rises to #1 on this week’s dance chart.

Tiesto and Brieanna Grace - Beautiful Places audio cover | Atlantic

Tiesto & Brieanna Grace’s “Beautiful Places” reaches the most beautiful place on this week’s Medaibase dance radio chart: #1.

Up one place from last week’s ranking, “Beautiful Places” earns #1 thanks to the ~525 spins it received during the June 7-13 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 14.

A four-place rise brings Meduza’s “Don’t Wanna Go Home” into the #2 position, while Kygo’s “Save My Love (featuring Khalid & Gryffin)” drops two levels to #3.

Loud Luxury & Sadboi’s “OUT LATE.” drops a spot to #4 on this week’s chart, and Calvin Harris & Jazzy’s “Satisfy” rockets seven places to #5.

beautiful placesbrieanna gracecalvin harrisgryffinjazzykhalidkygoloud luxurymeduzasadboitiesto

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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