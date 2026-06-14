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PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson’s “Stateside” Officially Reaches #1 At Pop Radio

Larsson’s “Midnight Sun” concurrently rises to #3.

Stateside video screenshot | Warner/Epic

A recent rhythmic radio #1, PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson’s “Stateside” this week hits the top of the Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, the collaboration hits #1 thanks to the ~15,648 spins it received during the June 7-13 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 725.

Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” spends another week as the format’s #2 song, while Zara Larsson’s solo release “Midnight Sun” jumps one spot to #3. Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” drops to #4 after a seven-week stint at #1.

sombr’s “homewrecker” brings an element of stability to this week’s chart, spending another week at #5.

Bruno MarsOlivia deanpinkpantheresssombrstatesidezara larsson

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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