PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson’s “Stateside” Officially Reaches #1 At Pop Radio

A recent rhythmic radio #1, PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson’s “Stateside” this week hits the top of the Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, the collaboration hits #1 thanks to the ~15,648 spins it received during the June 7-13 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 725.

Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” spends another week as the format’s #2 song, while Zara Larsson’s solo release “Midnight Sun” jumps one spot to #3. Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” drops to #4 after a seven-week stint at #1.

sombr’s “homewrecker” brings an element of stability to this week’s chart, spending another week at #5.