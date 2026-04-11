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Jayna Hughes, Savannah Clarke, Hannah White, KatanaKoge, More Attend NYLON House In The Desert 2026

NYLON continued its Coachella Weekend tradition with a memorable celebration.

NYLON House In The Desert (photo by Marc Patrick/BFA for NYLON)

NYLON House In The Desert returned for a 2026 iteration this Friday, bringing the expected combination of an electric atmosphere, fun brand activations, great food and drink opportunities, engaging music, and a compelling guest list.

The guest list included a variety of notables from the worlds of entertainment, fashion, and social media. Names like Jayna Hughes, Savannah Clarke, KatanaKoge, Heather LaRose, Ella Balinska, Hannah White, Zaira Yzabelle, and Andreina Santos were among those to shine in their festival looks.

Diplo and HUGEL headlined the night in the DJ booth, while the members of KATSEYE joined NYLON editor-in-chief Lauren McCarthy to celebrate their new cover.

Presented by Matrix, the event took place at Desert International Horse Park. Photos recapping the night follow.

NYLON House In The Desert (photo by Marc Patrick/BFA for NYLON)
NYLON House In The Desert (photo by Marc Patrick/BFA for NYLON)
NYLON House In The Desert (photo by Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for NYLON)
NYLON House In The Desert (photo by Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for NYLON)
NYLON House In The Desert (photo by Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for NYLON)
NYLON House In The Desert (photo by Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for NYLON)
NYLON House In The Desert (photo by Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for NYLON)
NYLON – House In The Desert (photo by Marc Patrick/BFA for NYLON)
NYLON House In The Desert (photo by Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for NYLON)
NYLON House In The Desert (photo by Marc Patrick/BFA for NYLON)

ella balinskaHannah whiteJayna hugheskatanakogenylonsavannah clarke

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

BINI, KATSEYE Bring Girl Group Power To NYLON House In The Desert Party (Special Look)