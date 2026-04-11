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BINI, KATSEYE Bring Girl Group Power To NYLON House In The Desert Party (Special Look)

The high-profile event took place during Coachella weekend.

BINI at NYLON House in the Desert 2026 | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for NYLON

When a high-profile pop culture celebration takes place, one can bank on NYLON having a major presence.

For the start of Coachella weekend, that meant the return of the NYLON House In The Desert activation. Emanating from Desert International Horse Park in Coachella Valley, CA, the memorable celebration took place Friday night.

Presented by Matrix, the event featured a DJ set from Diplo and HUGEL and the unveiling of a new KATSEYE partnership. The immensely popular and buzzy girl group is also playing the festival this year.

Further girl group flair came from BINI, the Filipino group that is also on the Coachella bill.

Along with Matrix, other brand activations came from Trident, Neutrogena, Skechers, and Sally Hansen. With music, exciting brand collaborations, and a star-studded guest list, the event is sure to place high on a ranking of Coachella weekend functions.

“What we’re building with NYLON – across membership, events, and a community rooted in music and culture – really comes to life in moments like NOCTURNA. We turned the desert into something special after dark, but more importantly, you can feel how much the NYLON ecosystem is growing every time we activate,” said Bryan Goldberg, CEO of BDG.

Photos of BINI and KATSEYE follow.

Lauren McCarthy and KATSEYE at NYLON House in the Desert 2026 | Marc Patrick/BFA for NYLON
KATSEYE at NYLON House in the Desert 2026 | Zach Hilty/BFA for NYLON
KATSEYE at NYLON House in the Desert 2026 | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for NYLON
KATSEYE at NYLON House in the Desert 2026 | Marc Patrick/BFA for NYLON
Lauren McCarthy and KATSEYE at NYLON House in the Desert 2026 | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for NYLON
BINI at NYLON House in the Desert 2026 | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for NYLON
BINI at NYLON House in the Desert 2026 | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for NYLON
BINI at NYLON House in the Desert 2026 | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for NYLON

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Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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