BINI, KATSEYE Bring Girl Group Power To NYLON House In The Desert Party (Special Look)

When a high-profile pop culture celebration takes place, one can bank on NYLON having a major presence.

For the start of Coachella weekend, that meant the return of the NYLON House In The Desert activation. Emanating from Desert International Horse Park in Coachella Valley, CA, the memorable celebration took place Friday night.

Presented by Matrix, the event featured a DJ set from Diplo and HUGEL and the unveiling of a new KATSEYE partnership. The immensely popular and buzzy girl group is also playing the festival this year.

Further girl group flair came from BINI, the Filipino group that is also on the Coachella bill.

Along with Matrix, other brand activations came from Trident, Neutrogena, Skechers, and Sally Hansen. With music, exciting brand collaborations, and a star-studded guest list, the event is sure to place high on a ranking of Coachella weekend functions.

“What we’re building with NYLON – across membership, events, and a community rooted in music and culture – really comes to life in moments like NOCTURNA. We turned the desert into something special after dark, but more importantly, you can feel how much the NYLON ecosystem is growing every time we activate,” said Bryan Goldberg, CEO of BDG.

Photos of BINI and KATSEYE follow.