in Music News

T.I.’s “Let Em Know” Officially Earns #1 At Rhythmic Radio

“Let Em Know” hits #1 at another format.

TI - Let Em Know video screenshot | Grand Hustle/EMPIRE

A multi-week urban radio #1, T.I.’s “Let Em Know” this week hits the top of the Mediabase rhythmic chart.

“Let Em Know” received ~6,059 rhythmic spins during the April 5-11 tracking period, fueling a three-place rise to #1. The spin count tops last week’s mark by a whopping 1,086.

Wale’s “Watching Us (featuring Leon Thomas)” drops a spot to #2, as French Montana & Max B’s “Ever Since U Left Me” slides one level to #3.

Kehlani’s enduring “Folded” rises a place to #4, and Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” descends two positions to #5.

Bruno Marsfrench montanakehlanilet em knowmax btiwale

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Jayna Hughes, Savannah Clarke, Hannah White, KatanaKoge, More Attend NYLON House In The Desert 2026

Edgehill’s “Doubletake” Officially Reaches #1 At Alternative Radio