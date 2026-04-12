T.I.’s “Let Em Know” Officially Earns #1 At Rhythmic Radio

A multi-week urban radio #1, T.I.’s “Let Em Know” this week hits the top of the Mediabase rhythmic chart.
“Let Em Know” received ~6,059 rhythmic spins during the April 5-11 tracking period, fueling a three-place rise to #1. The spin count tops last week’s mark by a whopping 1,086.
Wale’s “Watching Us (featuring Leon Thomas)” drops a spot to #2, as French Montana & Max B’s “Ever Since U Left Me” slides one level to #3.
Kehlani’s enduring “Folded” rises a place to #4, and Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” descends two positions to #5.