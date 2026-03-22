Kehlani’s “Out The Window” Officially Earns #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Kehlani’s strong radio run continues, as she scores a new #1 hit on the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

The new chart-topper is “Out The Window,” which moves up three spots to claim the peak position on this week’s listing.

The song received ~5,728 spins during the March 15-21 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 707.

French Montana & Max B’s “Ever Since U Left Me” ascends three places to rank as a close #2, while Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” drops one level to #3 on the rhythmic chart.

Lil Uzi Vert’s “What You Saying” falls from #1 to #4, and Wale’s “Watching Us (featuring Leon Thomas)” rises two places to #5.