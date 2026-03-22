in Music News

Kehlani’s “Out The Window” Officially Earns #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Kehlani scores a new #1 at the rhythmic format.

Kehlani - Out The Window video screenshot | Atlantic

Kehlani’s strong radio run continues, as she scores a new #1 hit on the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

The new chart-topper is “Out The Window,” which moves up three spots to claim the peak position on this week’s listing.

The song received ~5,728 spins during the March 15-21 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 707.

French Montana & Max B’s “Ever Since U Left Me” ascends three places to rank as a close #2, while Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” drops one level to #3 on the rhythmic chart.

Lil Uzi Vert’s “What You Saying” falls from #1 to #4, and Wale’s “Watching Us (featuring Leon Thomas)” rises two places to #5.

Bruno Marsfrench montanakehlaniLeon thomaslil uzi vertmax bout the windowwale

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Wale & Leon Thomas’ “Watching Us” Reaches #1 At Urban Radio

Shaboozey & Jelly Roll’s “Amen” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio