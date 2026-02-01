Cardi B’s “ErrTime” Officially Earns #1 At Rhythmic, Urban Radio

Cardi B’s “ErrTime” makes a statement on this week’s Mediabase radio charts, rising to the top of the rhythmic and urban listings.

It enjoys a one-place rise to #1 on rhythmic, while achieving a four-position leap to the pinnacle of the urban chart.

— “ErrTime” received ~6,370 rhythmic spins during the January 25-31 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 481.

The balance of this week’s rhythmic Top 5 includes Megan Thee Stallion’s “LOVER GIRL” (#2, +2), Chris Brown’s “It Depends (featuring Bryson Tiller)” (#3, =), Metro Boomin’s “Take Me Thru Dere” (#4, -3), and Pitbull & Lil Jon’s “Damn I Love Miami” (#5, +3).

— Cardi B’s single meanwhile garnered ~5,765 tracking period plays at the urban format (+1,101).

Kehlani’s “Folded” (#2, -1), JayDon’s “Lullaby (featuring Paradise)” (#3, +4), “It Depends” (#4, -2), and Gunna’s “wgft (featuring Burna Boy)” (#5, -2) form the balance of the urban Top 5.