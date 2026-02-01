in Music News

Tame Impala’s “Dracula” Officially Earns #1 At Alternative Radio

“Dracula” takes over the top spot at alternative.

Tame Impala - Dracula video screenshot | Columbia

Tame Impala’s “Dracula” completes its ascent to the top of alternative radio, rising one place to #1 on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

“Dracula” received ~2,266 spins during the January 25-31 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 191.

The Paradox’s “Get The Message,” last week’s leader, falls to #2.

Yungblud’s “Zombie” holds at #3 on the latest alternative chart, while sombr’s “12 to 12” enjoys a four-place leap to #4.

Mumford & Sons return to the Top 5 this week, as their “Rubber Band Man (with Hozier)” rises one level to #5 on the listing.

