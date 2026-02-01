in Music News

Dove Cameron, Madison Beer Connect At Annual Pre-GRAMMY Gala (Special Look)

The talented women attended the high-profile event.

The GRAMMY Awards ceremony will take place this weekend, which means so too did the annual pre-GRAMMY Gala.

As a Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman, the Gala took place in Los Angeles, California on Saturday. Dozens of music, entertainment, and fashion superstars were in attendance, maintaining the event’s status as a star-studded affair.

The guest list included Dove Cameron and Madison Beer, who also took time to connect for a picture during the event. The photo was issued to media by The Recording Academy, and it appears below.

The annual GRAMMY Awards ceremony will take place Sunday.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 31: (L-R) Dove Cameron and Madison Beer attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman on January 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

