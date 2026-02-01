Dove Cameron, Madison Beer Connect At Annual Pre-GRAMMY Gala (Special Look)

The GRAMMY Awards ceremony will take place this weekend, which means so too did the annual pre-GRAMMY Gala.
As a Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman, the Gala took place in Los Angeles, California on Saturday. Dozens of music, entertainment, and fashion superstars were in attendance, maintaining the event’s status as a star-studded affair.
The guest list included Dove Cameron and Madison Beer, who also took time to connect for a picture during the event. The photo was issued to media by The Recording Academy, and it appears below.
The annual GRAMMY Awards ceremony will take place Sunday.
