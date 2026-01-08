in TV News

Madison Beer Scheduled For Appearance On January 16 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

Her album “Locket” launches that day.

Madison Beer will celebrate the release of her new album “Locket” with an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

The visit is set for January 16 — the same day the aforementioned album officially arrives.

The January 16 “Kelly Clarkson Show” episode will additionally feature “Cameoke” from Jonathan McReynolds and Jamal Roberts, who will perform “Still.” Darlene Love and Shaun Cassidy are also set to make appearances on the broadcast.

Prior to the “Kelly Clarkson Show” visit, Beer will support her album with an appearance on the January 13 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Her third studio album, “Locket” includes singles “Make You Mine,” “yes baby,” and “bittersweet.”

