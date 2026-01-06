in TV News

Madison Beer Scheduled To Perform On January 13 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The singer-songwriter will support her new album on “Fallon.”

Madison Beer - Bittersweet video screenshot

Three days before her new album “Locket” officially arrives, Madison Beer will make a high-profile television appearance.

NBC confirms Beer for the January 13 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The singer-songwriter will take the stage for the show-closing musical performance.

Earlier in the episode, Fallon will welcome Ben Affleck and Matt Damon for a joint interview. Grace Van Patten will also drop by for a chat.

Who else can you expect on “Fallon?” The latest listings follow:

Tuesday, January 6: Guests include Lucy Liu, Ramón Rodríguez, Jamie Campbell Bower and comedian Colin Quinn. Show #2235

Wednesday, January 7: Guests include Chelsea Handler, Sophie Turner, Hudson Williams and musical guest Sienna Spiro. Show #2236

Thursday, January 8: Guests include Rose Byrne, Maya Hawke, James Harden and musical guest Miguel. Show #2237

Friday, January 9: Guests include The Cast of “One Battle After Another,” Kate McKinnon, comedian Ian Lara and a special appearance by ROSÉ. (OAD 9/23/25)

Monday, January 12: Guests include Kristen Wiig, Ashton Kutcher and Arden Cho & Ahn Hyo-seop from KPop Demon Hunters. Show #2238

