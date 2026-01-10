in TV News

First Look: Sadie Sink, Idris Elba Appear On January 14 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

They appear for interviews and a game.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” returns to airing originals this coming week, and one of the episodes will feature both Sadie Sink and Idris Elba.

The respective “Stranger Things” and “Hijack” stars will appear on the Wednesday, January 14 broadcast. Both join Kelly for interviews, while also coming together to play a game of Undercover Covers.

Filmed in advance, the January 14 “Kelly Clarkson Show” will also feature a “Cameoke” performance by Gabby Samone, another musical performance by Cavetown, and appearances by Danielle Steele and Giuliana Rancic.

First-look photos follow:

Written by Brian Cantor

