First Look: Hudson Williams, Sophie Turner, More Appear On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

As fans continue to buzz over “Heated Rivalry,” they can watch a star from the show appear on a late-night talk show.

Hudson Williams visits Wednesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” chatting with the host for an eagerly anticipated interview.

The loaded episode also features interviews with Chelsea Handler and Sophie Turner. It closes with a musical performance from Sienna Spiro.

Wednesday’s episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the official airing, the network shared a collection of photos from the taping.

That “first look” follows.