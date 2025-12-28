Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” Officially Earns #1 At Pop Radio

One of 2025’s biggest breakout artists has the year’s final US pop radio #1.
Indeed, Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” rises two spots to #1 on this week’s Mediabase airplay chart for the format. The song received ~15,268 spins during the December 21-27 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 221.
The song, moreover, gives “Man I Need” a narrow lead over HUNTR/X’s runner-up “Golden.” That song received ~15,226 spins (-106).
After a six-week reign at #1, Taylor Swift’s “The Fate Of Ophelia” drops to #2. Myles Smith’s “Nice To Meet You” holds at #4, and sombr’s “back to friends” spends another week at #5.