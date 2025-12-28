in Music News

Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” Officially Earns #1 At Pop Radio

The Grammy-nominated breakout earns #1 on the final US pop chart of 2025.

Olivia Dean - Man I Need video screenshot | Island

One of 2025’s biggest breakout artists has the year’s final US pop radio #1.

Indeed, Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” rises two spots to #1 on this week’s Mediabase airplay chart for the format. The song received ~15,268 spins during the December 21-27 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 221.

The song, moreover, gives “Man I Need” a narrow lead over HUNTR/X’s runner-up “Golden.” That song received ~15,226 spins (-106).

After a six-week reign at #1, Taylor Swift’s “The Fate Of Ophelia” drops to #2. Myles Smith’s “Nice To Meet You” holds at #4, and sombr’s “back to friends” spends another week at #5.

HUNTR/Xman I needmyles smithOlivia deansombrTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Angel Reese Delivers Another Magic Game Slay, Shares Killer Look In Instagram Selfies

Kristen Stewart Confirmed For January 5 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”