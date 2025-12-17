Timothée Chalamet Chats, Plays Beer Pong On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2232 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and actor Timothée Chalamet play Beer Pong on Wednesday, December 17, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
To support his awards buzz-worthy turn in “Marty Supreme,” acting superstar Timothée Chalamet appears on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The actor appears as the lead guest on the broadcast. Not simply there to chat, he also joins Fallon for a game of Beer Pong.
Wednesday’s episode additionally features a chat with The Duffer Brothers. Later, it opens the stage for Bleachers to deliver a musical performance.
The episode will air on NBC at 11:35PM ET/PT. Prior to the broadcast, the network shared first-look photos from Chalamet’s appearance.
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2232 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Timothée Chalamet and host Jimmy Fallon during the monologue on Wednesday, December 17, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2232 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Timothée Chalamet during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, December 17, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
