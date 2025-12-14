Mariah The Scientist & Kali Uchis’ “Is It A Crime” Rises To #1 At Rhythmic, Urban Radio

Mariah The Scientist & Kali Uchis’ collaborative “Is It A Crime” reaches #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic and urban radio charts.

It ascends one place to #1 on the former, while jumping four spots to the top of the latter listing.

— “Is It A Crime” received ~6,000 rhythmic spins during the December 7-13 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 433.

Chris Brown’s “It Depends (featuring Bryson Tiller)” drops one position to #2 at rhythmic, while Leon Thomas’ “MUTT” rises a spot to #3. Travis Scott’s “PBT” ticks up one level to #4, and Kehlani’s “Folded” jumps two places to #5.

— The Mariah-Kali collaboration meanwhile garnered ~6,118 plays at urban radio (+771).

“Folded” holds at #2, as Gunna’s “WGFT (featuring Burna Boy)” drops two places to #3. “It Depends” stays at #4, and Metro Boomin’s “Take Me Thru Dere” descends from #3 to #5.