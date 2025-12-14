Madison Beer’s “yes baby” Officially Reaches #1 At Dance Radio

Madison Beer scores her fourth career dance radio #1 this week, as “yes baby” rises to the top of the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

Up one place, “yes baby” earns #1 thanks to the ~793 spins it received during the December 7-13 tracking period. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 114.

David Guetta, Teddy Swims & Tones and I’s “Gone Gone Gone,” last week’s leader, drops to #2. Armin Van Buuren’s “Set Me Free (featuring SACHA)” rises three levels to #3, Myles Lloyd & BUNT.’s “Crazy” holds at #4, and Sidepiece’s “Cry For You” ascends two spots to #5.

Prior to ruling the chart with “yes baby,” Beer scored #1 hits as part of Jax Jones & Martin Solveig’s “All Day And Night” as well as her own “15 MINUTES” and “Make You Mine.”