in Music News

Madison Beer’s “yes baby” Officially Reaches #1 At Dance Radio

“yes baby” rises to #1 on the dance radio chart.

Madison Beer - yes baby video screenshot | Sing It Loud/Epic

Madison Beer scores her fourth career dance radio #1 this week, as “yes baby” rises to the top of the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

Up one place, “yes baby” earns #1 thanks to the ~793 spins it received during the December 7-13 tracking period. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 114.

David Guetta, Teddy Swims & Tones and I’s “Gone Gone Gone,” last week’s leader, drops to #2. Armin Van Buuren’s “Set Me Free (featuring SACHA)” rises three levels to #3, Myles Lloyd & BUNT.’s “Crazy” holds at #4, and Sidepiece’s “Cry For You” ascends two spots to #5.

Prior to ruling the chart with “yes baby,” Beer scored #1 hits as part of Jax Jones & Martin Solveig’s “All Day And Night” as well as her own “15 MINUTES” and “Make You Mine.”

armin van buurenbuntdavid guettaMadison Beermyles lloydsachasidepieceteddy swimstones and iyes baby

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Riley Green & Ella Langley’s “Don’t Mind If I Do” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Mariah The Scientist & Kali Uchis’ “Is It A Crime” Rises To #1 At Rhythmic, Urban Radio