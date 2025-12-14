in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “The Fate Of Ophelia” Secures 5th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart, 4th Atop Hot Adult Contemporary Listing

“The Fate Of Ophelia” extends its pop and Hot AC reigns by another week.

Taylor Swift - The Fate Of Ophelia video screenshot | UMG

Proving to be one of the biggest radio hits of her career, Taylor Swift’s “The Fate Of Ophelia” secures a fifth week atop the Mediabase pop chart, while earning a fourth at #1 on the hot adult contemporary listing.

— “The Fate Of Ophelia” received ~15,694 pop spins during the December 7-13 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 283 but keeping the song at #1.

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” stays at #2, as Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” elevates a place to #3. Myles Smith’s “Nice To Meet You” rises a level to #4, and Leon Thomas’ “MUTT” descends two positions to #5.

— Swift’s smash meanwhile earned ~5,191 Hot AC spins during the tracking week (-54).

Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” stays at #2, and “Golden” remains Hot AC radio’s #3 song.

Justin Bieber’s “DAISIES” stays at #4, and sombr’s “back to friends” climbs a place to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

