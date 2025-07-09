Rachel Brosnahan, Dave Portnoy, More Listed For July 16 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

To support the new “Superman” film, star Rachel Brosnahan will drop by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actress will be the lead guest on the Wednesday, July 16 edition of the NBC talk show. That night’s broadcast will also feature interviews with Ronny Chieng and Dave Portnoy.
Later, Mandal will take the stage for stand-up comedy.
Currently in re-runs, “Fallon” will return to original production this coming Monday, July 14. Listings for the next original episodes follow:
Monday, July 14: Guests include Saquon Barkley, Lewis Capaldi and musical guest Lewis Capaldi. Show #2156
Tuesday, July 15: Guests include Russell Wilson and musical guest Clipse. Show #2157
Wednesday, July 16: Guests include Rachel Brosnahan, Ronny Chieng, Dave Portnoy and comedian Mandal. Show #2158