Rachel Brosnahan, Dave Portnoy, More Listed For July 16 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The “Superman” star and Barstool Sports founder will appear on “Fallon.”

To support the new “Superman” film, star Rachel Brosnahan will drop by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actress will be the lead guest on the Wednesday, July 16 edition of the NBC talk show. That night’s broadcast will also feature interviews with Ronny Chieng and Dave Portnoy.

Later, Mandal will take the stage for stand-up comedy.

Currently in re-runs, “Fallon” will return to original production this coming Monday, July 14. Listings for the next original episodes follow:

Monday, July 14: Guests include Saquon Barkley, Lewis Capaldi and musical guest Lewis Capaldi. Show #2156

Tuesday, July 15: Guests include Russell Wilson and musical guest Clipse. Show #2157

Wednesday, July 16: Guests include Rachel Brosnahan, Ronny Chieng, Dave Portnoy and comedian Mandal. Show #2158

