HUNTR/X’s “Golden” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

As the Netflix film “KPop Demon Hunters” reigns as a pop culture phenomenon, one of the film’s songs is gaining traction at pop radio.

“Golden,” which is credited to the film’s fictional girl group HUNTR/X (with EJAE, Audrey Nina, and Rei Ami providing the musical voices), earns this week’s most added honor at the format.

“Golden” landed at 39 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

Picked up by 32 stations, Audrey Hobert’s “Sue Me” ranks as second-most added.

Tate McRae’s “Revolving door” lands in third place on the Mediabase add board with 30 pickups, while an add count of 26 slots Alex Warren & Rosé’s “On My Mind” in fourth.

A new option for 21 stations, Jonas Brothers’ “No Time To Talk” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Renee Rapp’s “Mad” (18 adds, 6th-most), Benson Boone’s “Mystical Magical” (13 adds, 7th-most), Chris Brown’s “Holy Blindfold” (12 adds, 8th-most, tie), Lewis Capaldi’s “Survive” (12 adds, 8th-most, tie), and Shaboozey’s “Good News” (11 adds, 10th-most).