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Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” Reaches #1 At Pop Radio, Remains #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary

Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” registers as a two-format #1.

Bruno Mars by John V. Esparza, press image courtesy of Atlantic Records

Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” reaches #1 at another radio format, climbing to the top of this week’s Mediabase pop airplay chart. It concurrently extends its reign atop the hot adult contemporary listing to a second week.

— Up one place, “I Just Might” earns #1 on the pop chart thanks to the ~16,081 spins it received during the March 15-21 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 953.

Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” drops a spot to #2, as Justin Bieber’s “YUKON” rises one level to #3. Taylor Swift’s “Opalite” falls one place to #4, and Tate McRae’s “TIT FOR TAT” stays at #5.

— The Bruno Mars song meanwhile received ~5,485 spins at the Hot AC format (+157).

“Man I Need” stays at #2, HUNTR/X’s “Golden” rises a level to #3, Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” climbs one place to #4, and “Opalite” drops two spots to #5.

Alex warrenBruno MarsHUNTR/XI just mightJustin BieberOlivia deantate mcraeTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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