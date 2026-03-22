Shaboozey & Jelly Roll’s “Amen” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

Country radio has a new #1 song, and it comes from a pair of popular artists.

Shaboozey & Jelly Roll’s collaborative “Amen” moves into that top spot, ascending one place to #1 on the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Along with ruling for chart points, “Amen” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the March 15-21 tracking period.

Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” drops a spot to #2 this week, as Justin Moore’s “Time’s Ticking” stays at #3. Thomas Rhett’s “Ain’t A Bad Life (featuring Jordan Davis)” and Dylan Scott’s “What He’ll Never Have” stay at #4 and #5, respectively.