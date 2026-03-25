First Look: BTS Performs On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

BTS is currently celebrating release week for comeback album “ARIRANG,” which is set to post the biggest opening week numbers of the year.

Part of the celebration includes a two-night stint on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the first part of which airs Wednesday.

BTS will be appearing for both an interview and performance on Wednesday’s broadcast. A second performance will air Thursday night.

Ahead of Wednesday’s broadcast at 11:35PM ET/PT, NBC has already shared photos of the performance, and you can view them below. Photos from the group’s interview have since been added to the below gallery.