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First Look: BTS Performs On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The group will also be appearing for an interview.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2272 -- Pictured: Musical guest BTS poses after their performance on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

BTS is currently celebrating release week for comeback album “ARIRANG,” which is set to post the biggest opening week numbers of the year.

Part of the celebration includes a two-night stint on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the first part of which airs Wednesday.

BTS will be appearing for both an interview and performance on Wednesday’s broadcast. A second performance will air Thursday night.

Ahead of Wednesday’s broadcast at 11:35PM ET/PT, NBC has already shared photos of the performance, and you can view them below. Photos from the group’s interview have since been added to the below gallery.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2272 — Pictured: Musical guest BTS performs on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2272 — Pictured: Musical guest BTS performs on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2272 — Pictured: Musical guest BTS performs on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2272 — Pictured: Musical guest BTS poses after their performance on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2272 — Pictured: (l-r) Jimin, j-hope, Suga, Jin, RM, V, and Jung Kook of musical guest BTS during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2272 — Pictured: (l-r) Jung Kook, V, RM, Jin, j-hope, Suga, and Jimin of musical guest BTS during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2272 — Pictured: (l-r) Jung Kook, V, RM, Jin, j-hope, Suga, and Jimin of musical guest BTS during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2272 — Pictured: (l-r) Jung Kook, V, Jin, j-hope, Suga, RM, and Jimin of musical guest BTS arrive to their interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

arirangbtsjimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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