First Look: BTS Performs On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2272 -- Pictured: Musical guest BTS poses after their performance on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
BTS is currently celebrating release week for comeback album “ARIRANG,” which is set to post the biggest opening week numbers of the year.
Part of the celebration includes a two-night stint on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the first part of which airs Wednesday.
BTS will be appearing for both an interview and performance on Wednesday’s broadcast. A second performance will air Thursday night.
Ahead of Wednesday’s broadcast at 11:35PM ET/PT, NBC has already shared photos of the performance, and you can view them below. Photos from the group’s interview have since been added to the below gallery.
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