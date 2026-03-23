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First Look: Camila Morrone Appears On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The episode also features Cedric The Entertainer, Taraji P Henson, and Flea.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2270 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress & model Camila Morrone during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 23, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Actress and model Camila Morrone drops by Monday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

She takes part in an interview on the broadcast, joining a stacked lineup of guests.

Monday’s episode also features a joint interview with Cedric The Entertainer and Taraji P. Henson. Flea later appears — first to chat with Fallon, then to deliver a musical performance.

Filmed earlier in the day, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the airing, the network shared first-look photos from the taping.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2270 — Pictured: (l-r) Musician Flea during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 23, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2270 — Pictured: Musical guest Flea performs on Monday, March 23, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2270 — Pictured: Musical guest Flea performs on Monday, March 23, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2270 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Cedric the Entertainer & actress Taraji P. Henson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 23, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2270 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress & model Camila Morrone during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 23, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2270 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress & model Camila Morrone during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 23, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

camila morronejimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

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