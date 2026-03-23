First Look: Camila Morrone Appears On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2270 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress & model Camila Morrone during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 23, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Actress and model Camila Morrone drops by Monday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
She takes part in an interview on the broadcast, joining a stacked lineup of guests.
Monday’s episode also features a joint interview with Cedric The Entertainer and Taraji P. Henson. Flea later appears — first to chat with Fallon, then to deliver a musical performance.
Filmed earlier in the day, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the airing, the network shared first-look photos from the taping.
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