Michael B Jordan, Ryan Coogler Set For April 2 “Fallon” Episode; Hailee Steinfeld Booked For April 3

Principals from “Sinners” will appear on back-to-back “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” episodes next week.
On April 2, star Michael B. Jordan and director Ryan Coogler will drop by the show. The follow night’s episode will feature a chat with star Hailee Steinfeld.
The April 2 episode will also include Olivia Munn, Bon Iver, and Wet Leg; Elton John and Brandi Carlile and Perfume Genius will be the other guests on April 3.
A full look at upcoming listings follows:
Friday, March 28: Guests include Selena Gomez & benny blanco, Elizabeth Olsen and musical guest Bob Mould. (OAD 3/20/25)
Monday, March 31: Guests include Jack Black, Britt Lower and musical guest Yandel. Show #2117
Tuesday, April 1: Guests include Kevin Bacon, Amanda Peet, Louis McCartney and comedian Preacher Lawson. Show #2118
Wednesday, April 2: Guests include Michael B. Jordan & Ryan Coogler, Olivia Munn, Bon Iver and musical guest Wet Leg. Show #2119
Thursday, April 3: Guests include Elton John & Brandi Carlile, Hailee Steinfeld and musical guest Perfume Genius. Show #2120
