in TV News

First Look: Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco, Elizabeth Olsen Appear On Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show”

Gomez and Blanco support their collaborative album.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2112 -- Pictured: (l-r) Record producer Benny Blanco & singer Selena Gomez during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, March 20, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

As they prepare to release their collaborative album “I Said I Love You First,” musicians and romantic partners Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco make a joint appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

They appear as the lead guests on Thursday’s episode, chatting with Jimmy and also taking part in a game of True Confessions.

Thursday’s episode also features a visit from Elizabeth Olsen. Later, Bob Mould takes the stage for a musical performance.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2112 — Pictured: (l-r) Record producer Benny Blanco & singer Selena Gomez during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, March 20, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2112 — Pictured: (l-r) Record producer Benny Blanco & singer Selena Gomez during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, March 20, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2112 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Selena Gomez, host Jimmy Fallon, and record producer Benny Blanco during True Confessions on Thursday, March 20, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2112 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Selena Gomez, host Jimmy Fallon, and record producer Benny Blanco during True Confessions on Thursday, March 20, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2112 — Pictured: Musical guest Bob Mould performs on Thursday, March 20, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2112 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Elizabeth Olsen during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, March 20, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2112 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Elizabeth Olsen during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, March 20, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

benny blancobob mouldElizabeth Olsenjimmy fallonnbcSelena Gomezthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jenna Ortega, Erin Maguire, Megan Moroney Booked For March 25 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”