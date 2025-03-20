First Look: Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco, Elizabeth Olsen Appear On Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2112 -- Pictured: (l-r) Record producer Benny Blanco & singer Selena Gomez during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, March 20, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
As they prepare to release their collaborative album “I Said I Love You First,” musicians and romantic partners Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco make a joint appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
They appear as the lead guests on Thursday’s episode, chatting with Jimmy and also taking part in a game of True Confessions.
Thursday’s episode also features a visit from Elizabeth Olsen. Later, Bob Mould takes the stage for a musical performance.
The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow:
