First Look: Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco, Elizabeth Olsen Appear On Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show”

As they prepare to release their collaborative album “I Said I Love You First,” musicians and romantic partners Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco make a joint appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

They appear as the lead guests on Thursday’s episode, chatting with Jimmy and also taking part in a game of True Confessions.

Thursday’s episode also features a visit from Elizabeth Olsen. Later, Bob Mould takes the stage for a musical performance.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow: